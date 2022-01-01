Matt Shafer Powell is a native of Howard City, Michigan, where he developed a desire to work in radio at an early age. After graduating from Central Michigan University, he messed around in commercial radio production and sound engineering before discovering his true calling in public radio, serving as Michigan Radio’s first West Michigan correspondent. He returned to Michigan Radio in 2022, after working as Director of News Content at WUOT in Knoxville, TN and Chief Content Officer at WFYI in Indianapolis, IN.

Despite his wanderings, Matt has remained a devoted fan of Detroit’s sports teams, an affliction for which he has discovered there is no cure. He also loves DIY home improvement, embarrassing himself on guitar and spending time in the woods.

Matt has a lovely, patient wife, a rambunctious herd of small mammals and three grown children, scattered throughout the Eastern U.S.