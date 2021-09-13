Mercedes MejiaProducer/Director
Mercedes Mejia is a producer and the Director of Stateside. Her stories and interests center on the intersection of culture, immigration, food, arts and music. Her interviews and features can be heard on Stateside. Mercedes relocated to Michigan from New Mexico, where she earned her BA in Journalism and Latin American Studies. She began in public radio as a reporter at KUNM in Albuquerque. She also brings extensive video production skills from her work at Univision and Edit House Productions.
