Michael Livingston reports for IPR from the tip-of-the-mitt – mainly covering Cheboygan, Charlevoix, Emmet and Otsego counties.

His position is a partnership with Report for America, a national service project that helps staff newsrooms across the country. His stories also appear in the Traverse City Record-Eagle.

A recent graduate from Central Michigan University where he earned a degree in journalism and international relations, Michael brings experience in both print and broadcast reporting.

Send story ideas to Michael at michael.livingston@interlochen.org