Mike Blank is a producer and editor for Stateside.

A proud U-M drop-out and Summa Cum Laude graduate of Wayne State, Blank first started working in radio in 1998 and has worked at WKHM, WDET, WXYT and WWJ. Blank won the 2012 Michigan Association of Broadcasters “Best Morning Show” award as the lone producer of the Charlie Langton Show.

A Michigander since age 2, Blank has resided in Detroit since 2004 where he enjoys walks to Tiger’s games and watching wild pheasants in the vacant lots across the street.

