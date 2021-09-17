Mike Perini is Michigan Radio's midday host. He started at the station in 1996 as a temporary, fill-in announcer and was made the full-time midday host in 2002.

Mike likes to spend his vacations visiting some of the offbeat places in America's heartland.

Q&A

How did you get involved in radio?

I started in the mid-80s at WJJX, a tiny Top 40 training station at the University of Michigan. After a hiatus, in 1994 I moved on to WCBN, the student-run eclectic music station. I'm still doing a radio show there once a week.

What is your favorite way to spend your free time?

Aside from eating interesting food and hanging out with interesting people, I love to explore Americana, from the Motown Museum in Detroit to the Corn Palace in Mitchell, South Dakota.

What has been your most memorable experience as a reporter and on-air host?

I've had many, but the one that may have stretched me the farthest as a radio person was going curling in Windsor, Ontario, for a story on Olympic events. I didn't know I had muscles in those places. I'm still not sure I do.

Do you have a favorite program on Michigan Radio?

What day is it? Let’s see, it could be 1a, On The Media, Wait, Wait, Don’t Tell Me…or…something else. I like to be drawn into conversations…I like to be educated while I’m straightening out the apartment…and laughing brings oxygen to the brain, doesn’t it?

