Nisa KhanData Reporter
Nisa Khan joins Michigan Radio as the station’s first full-time data reporter. In that capacity, she will be reporting on data-driven news stories as well as working with other news staff to acquire and analyze data in support of their journalism.
Most recently Nisa has been working at the Detroit Free Press analyzing COVID-19 data. Additionally, she was a digital intern at Michigan Radio and worked with Michigan Radio's Peabody award winning Believed podcast team.
Nisa is a University of Michigan graduate in information science and has a Master’s degree in journalism from Stanford, where she focused on data and multimedia. She was a City University of New York (CUNY) Journalism Fellow at ProPublica where she did data journalism, as well.
“I will never be a ‘Go Blue’ girl”: Survivors find it hard to trust UM’s efforts to improve sexual assault complaint processEven as the university makes sweeping changes to its Title IX policy and procedures, legal experts and survivors like this student wonder: Will it make a difference?
The national Supplemental Poverty Measure (SPM) rate for 2020 alone was 9.1%, a 2.6 percentage point drop from the previous year.
Michigan Radio asked the 12 largest school districts in the state, all with more than 10,000 students, about what experts say are the most critical mitigation measures.
MDHHS data: Preliminary correlation showing higher case rates in counties where school districts are not maskingCurrently 43% of Michigan school districts require masks.
State data: Over 280 COVID-19 cases in ongoing outbreak at U of M; 71 new outbreaks among K-12 schoolsMost colleges and universities are entering their third week in the new fall semester — with many trying to get back to a pre-pandemic normal.
Hamtramck, known for its dynamic immigrant communities, saw a 27% jump in its population since 2010 when it recorded 22,423 residents. That is one of the…
Michigan has seen just 247 refugee arrivals since October 2020, a much lower number than in previous years.According to data collected by the Refugee…
Michigan is the fifth lowest in the country for COVID-19 case rates. But the state still has high level areas for community transmissions in all of its…
The U.S. Census Bureau released data last Thursday that reveal the new population of cities, towns and other communities across Michigan. The state as a…
More people are living in West Michigan. That’s according to new numbers released from the U.S. Census Bureau Thursday.Ottawa, Kent and Allegan counties…