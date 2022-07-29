Oralandar Brand-Williams, Votebeat

Oralandar Brand-Williams is an award-winning veteran journalist in both broadcast and print media. A University of Michigan graduate, Oralandar has covered criminal justice issues, race relations, religion, and local government for The Detroit News. She recently joined the staff of Votebeat covering politics, elections and voting-rights issues. Oralandar is a former vice-president of Print for the Detroit chapter of the National Association of Black Journalists and a mentor to emerging journalists for Report for America. She is a former producer/ editor for WDIV-TV, the NBC affiliate in Detroit. She also has worked as a news producer at WWJ Newsradio, a CBS affiliate.