Rachel Ishikawa joined Michigan Radio in 2020 as a podcast producer. She produced Kids These Days, a limited-run series that launched in the Summer of 2020.

Prior to Michigan Radio, Rachel spent three years producing audio in Philadelphia. In addition to her work on the Peabody-nominated The Gospel Roots of Rock and Soul, she was the Social Practice Lab Artist-in-Residence at Asian Arts Initiative. There she collaborated with young people to develop an online audio sequencer that sampled sounds from the rapidly redeveloping Chinatown North Neighborhood. Her radio features range from topics of healthcare to skin stigmas to bioacoustics.

An avid biker, she’s always seeking the best route.

