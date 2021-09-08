Rachel IshikawaPodcast Producer
Rachel Ishikawa joined Michigan Radio in 2020 as a podcast producer. She produced Kids These Days, a limited-run series that launched in the Summer of 2020.
Prior to Michigan Radio, Rachel spent three years producing audio in Philadelphia. In addition to her work on the Peabody-nominated The Gospel Roots of Rock and Soul, she was the Social Practice Lab Artist-in-Residence at Asian Arts Initiative. There she collaborated with young people to develop an online audio sequencer that sampled sounds from the rapidly redeveloping Chinatown North Neighborhood. Her radio features range from topics of healthcare to skin stigmas to bioacoustics.
An avid biker, she’s always seeking the best route.
A conversation with Jerry Dennis on his latest book, "Up North in Michigan: A Portrait of Place in Four Seasons."
Students are returning to very different school situations, depending on where they live. For our Mornings in Michigan series, Michigan Radio producers Erin Allen and Rachel Ishikawa spent time with two families in schools with two very different mask rules.
Long COVID is a range of prolonged symptoms after a COVID infection. It can include brain fog, fatigue, gastrointestinal issues—not to mention anxiety and…
It’s been a hard year and we want to switch gears a little. This is Getting Through, a series where we bring you the stories and sounds of how we’re…
We’ve heard a lot about schools and the pandemic this year. We’ve heard about how some schools stayed in person and how some didn’t. We’ve heard from…
Need some restorative listening? Look no further. This is Getting Through, a new series where we cover the stories and sounds of how we’re staying…
It’s been over a year since COVID-19 hit Michigan and there’s been so much news to keep up with. From burned-out health care workers and grieving…
March 10 marks one year since Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced the first confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Michigan. Following that announcement,…
There are over 370,000 people in Michigan who have finished both doses of COVID-19 vaccines."I kind of feel like I'm a little bit of a superhero," said…
More information is coming out about the potential long term symptoms of COVID-19. The CDC recently put out a list of the long term effects of the virus.…