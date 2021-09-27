Rick Pluta | MPRN

Rick Pluta | MPRNReporter / Producer - Michigan Public Radio Network
Rick Pluta is Senior Capitol Correspondent for the Michigan Public Radio Network. He has been covering Michigan’s Capitol, government, and politics since 1987. His journalism background includes stints with UPI, The Elizabeth (NJ) Daily Journal, The (Pontiac, MI) Oakland Press, and WJR. He is also a lifelong public radio listener.
Rick was one of the first Michigan political reporters to write about “pay-to-play” fundraising, and the controversies surrounding recognition of same-sex relationships. He broke the news that Gov. John Engler was planning a huge juvenile justice overhaul that included adult-time-for-adult-crime sentencing, and has continued to report since then on the effects of that policy decision.
He co-hosted the weekly segment “It’s Just Politics” on Michigan Radio with Zoe Clark.
Rick is fascinated by the game of politics, and the grand plans and human foibles that go into policy-making. You will never find him ice-fishing.
Follow him on Twitter at @rickpluta
-
Former Michigan Democratic Party Chair Mark Brewer and former state GOP chair Saul Anuzis are launching a petition drive to add Michigan to the National Popular Vote (NPV) consortium.
-
Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced Friday that Dr. Joneigh Khaldun has accepted a new position and will be replaced by a high-ranking physician within the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
-
Whitmer announces plan for EV charging stations in tourist destinations, rural towns along Lake MichiganGov. Whitmer has announced a number of other proposals to make Michigan more electric vehicle friendly.
-
Whitmer told the Detroit Regional Chamber’s annual Mackinac Island Conference that federal COVID money could be used to help workers upgrade their skills and create new infrastructure
-
It’s no secret these budget bills are moving with unusual speed. What is a secret is what’s in the deal.
-
State Representative Jewell Jones has lost his committee assignments. House Speaker Jason Wentworth made that decision as Jones battles multiple legal problems.
-
State Representative Steve Marino has been removed from his committee assignments. That’s as the Michigan State Police investigates threats he allegedly made against another lawmaker, Representative Mari Manoogian.
-
Former Detroit Police Chief James Craig formally announced today that he is running as a Republican for governor of Michigan.
-
Governor Gretchen Whitmer has called on the GOP-controlled Legislature to repeal the state’s decades-old ban on almost all abortions, even though the ban…
-
A respected University of Michigan economic forecast says the state is on track for an almost full recovery of the jobs lost during the COVID-19 pandemic.…