© 2021 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 91.3 Port Huron 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
20210908_Cwiek-1.jpg

Sarah Cwiek

Sarah Cwiek - Detroit Reporter/Producer
Stay Connected

Sarah Cwiek joined Michigan Radio in October 2009. As our Detroit reporter, she is helping us expand our coverage of the economy, politics, and culture in and around the city of Detroit.

Before her arrival at Michigan Radio, Sarah worked at WDET-FM as a reporter and producer.

Load More