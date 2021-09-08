Sarah CwiekSarah Cwiek - Detroit Reporter/Producer
Sarah Cwiek joined Michigan Radio in October 2009. As our Detroit reporter, she is helping us expand our coverage of the economy, politics, and culture in and around the city of Detroit.
Before her arrival at Michigan Radio, Sarah worked at WDET-FM as a reporter and producer.
Michigan crossed a COVID-19 threshold this week: the state has now reported more than one million confirmed cases since the pandemic began.
Juwan Deering was convicted in 2005 of setting a house fire that killed five children in Royal Oak Township. On Tuesday, a judge granted a joint prosecution and defense motion to overturn those convictions, saying Deering's trial violated his constitutional rights.
Eastpointe Middle School moved to virtual learning last week, after several teachers resigned, leaving the school short-staffed.
A week after something happened underground that caused the roadway near Fort and Dearborn streets in Detroit to swell and then buckle, officials are still puzzled about the cause.
Michigan Radio asked the 12 largest school districts in the state, all with more than 10,000 students, about what experts say are the most critical mitigation measures.
A statewide coalition of local parent groups who support school mask mandates have joined forces to urge the state to issue one.
Updated September 9, 2021 at 5:32 p.m.:Five more people are suing Eastern Michigan University over its handling of sexual assault reports at the…
Oakland University professors are on strike Thursday after their contract expired at midnight. Oakland’s chapter of the American Association of University…
Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said Tuesday that she will join efforts to overturn the 2006 conviction of Juwan Deering.Deering was convicted of…
Update, Tuesday August 31 at 3:14 p.m.A judge on Tuesday blocked Western Michigan University from enforcing a COVID-19 vaccine requirement on four female…