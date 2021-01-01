© 2021 MICHIGAN RADIO
20210907_Sarah-crop.jpg

Sarah Hulett

Senior Editor

Sarah Hulett is Michigan Radio’s senior editor for enterprise and long-form reporting, helping reporters to do their best work.

She’s also worked as newscast editor and spent five years as the station’s Detroit reporter, contributing to several reporting projects that won state and national awards.

Before coming to Michigan Radio, Sarah spent five years as state Capitol correspondent for Michigan Public Radio. She’s a graduate of Michigan State University.

