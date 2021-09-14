Stateside Staff

-
Piles of federal cash await economically stressed Michigan renters—do they know how to get it? Also, what one Grand Rapids artist learned from listening in, and Rashaun Rucker’s new exhibition channels the surveillance and vulnerability experienced by Black men and pigeons.
Today on Stateside, things get real for car crash victims under auto insurance reforms. Also, how a couple of COVID cases and a lack of qualified substitute teachers shut down one Michigan school district. And writer Jerry Dennis talks about life up north, and changes he’s observed.
Kent County commissioners received an alarming email recently from health director Adam London detailing threats of violence and intimidation made against him, his colleagues, and his family. The threats were from parents angry about the county-wide schools mask mandate.
Today on Stateside, what election day looks like on the other side of the Detroit River. Also, the Mackinac Policy Conference gets underway, hoping to show Michigan can still get along. And we check in with Art Prize in Grand Rapids.
The city of Benton Harbor reckons with high lead levels in residents’ water. Also, nurses and doctors are working marathon shifts to care for COVID patients. Sometimes the hours aren’t the hardest part of the job. Plus, what conditions are like at one U.P. hospital experiencing an acute staff shortage.
On today’s episode, we’re talking about contemporary feminism and the making of Womxnhouse Detroit.
We dig into what the state is reporting about the latest spike of COVID-19 cases in public schools and universities—and how to interpret the numbers.
James Craig's gubernatorial campaign has a chaotic start. Also, feminist artists transform a Detroit house. And, families share their mixed back-to-school feelings.
Today on Stateside, we look at a young woman’s death that casts light on a patchwork system of laws covering guns and restraining orders. We also discuss…
Everybody lost something on September 11, 2001, and some lost more than others.Thousands of lives were stolen — and families changed — in the terrorist…