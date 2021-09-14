Steve Chrypinski

Steve ChrypinskiMarketing Director
Steve is Michigan Radio’s Marketing Director. His job involves coordinating the station’s marketing, communication and public relations efforts, special events, car donation program and community & media partnerships.
Steve has working in the broadcasting business since the days of analog radio and reel-to-reel tapes and in public media since the early 1990’s… including time at public radio and television stations in Grand Rapids and Detroit.
