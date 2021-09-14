Steve Schram is Executive Director and General Manager of Michigan Public Media, overseeing Michigan Radio-WUOM, the NPR news and information public radio station at the University of Michigan.

Michigan Radio is the state’s most listened-to public radio service and serves over 859,500 listeners monthly from its statewide broadcast signals and 195,000 online listeners via audio streaming.

Under Schram’s leadership, Michigan Radio is consistently recognized for its journalism work with local, regional, and national awards. In addition to its multiple yearly honors as Station of the Year awarded by the Michigan Association of Broadcasters, Michigan Radio also earned scores of journalism awards, including a prestigious Peabody Award, DuPont-Columbia University Award, Scripps-Howard Award, National Edward R. Murrow Award, and a Webby Award during Schram’s 15-year tenure.

Before joining Michigan Radio, Schram served as Senior Vice President/General Manager for CBS Radio’s Detroit stations, WOMC 104.3 and WYCD 99.5. His previous career experience includes senior vice president roles at AOL in Columbus, Ohio, and Market Executive Vice President for Clear Channel Radio Detroit, where he provided senior management for its top-rated seven-radio station cluster, including WNIC and Channel 955.

Steve Schram currently serves as a Director on several boards for national and regional organizations in the public media industry, including the Michigan Association of Public Broadcasters, Radio Research Consortium, and Public Radio in Mid America. He is a graduate of Leadership Detroit and a current member and past Director of the Ann Arbor Rotary Club.

Schram earned his B.A. degree in Television and Radio from Michigan State University. He was honored with the Outstanding Alumni Award in 2014 from the Michigan State University College of Communication Arts and Sciences. In 2016, Steve Schram was inducted into the Michigan Broadcasting Hall of Fame by the Michigan Association of Broadcasters. Steve and his wife, Laurie, live in Green Oak Township, Michigan, and have two adult sons.

