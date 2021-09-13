Suzanne BelangerMarketing Associate
Suzanne Belanger is a Marketing Associate at Michigan Radio, coordinating community and media partnerships, public relations, special events, and more. She started working in radio when she was 14 years old at her hometown station in Delphos, Ohio. Throughout her radio career, she’s worked at a number of stations in Ohio, Florida and Michigan.
Suzanne is a long-time South Lyon resident and has two children, two grandchildren and three grand-dogs.
