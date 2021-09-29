Talisha Reviere-Winston joined Michigan Radio as the Director of Human Resources and Finance in June 2021.

As the Director of Human Resources and Finance, Talisha will lead the finance and human resource functions for Michigan Radio including building strategic, long-term programs in those areas. She will also have oversight for all HR-related programs, budgeting, and financial reporting following station and University policies and government regulations including the Federal Communications Commission and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Prior to her new role at Michigan Radio, Talisha Reviere-Winston served as Chief Administrator of the Linguistics Department and The Weinberg Institute for Cognitive Science in the College of Literature Science and the Arts at University of Michigan since 2012. She started her university career in 2006 as an Administrative & Grants Specialist in the Economic Growth Institute of the U-M Office of Research (ORSP).

Talisha earned her BS in Business Administration at Wayne State University. She also holds a Master of Business Administration specializing in Human Resource Management from Walsh College. She recently completed a Post Master's Graduate Certificate in Organizational Leadership from the University of Michigan and is a certified HR Professional with the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM).

Dedication to the foundations of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion is an intrinsic part of her focus. Most recently, Talisha co-created an anti-racism learning group for the LSA (College of Literature, Science and the Arts) community at University of Michigan.