Tracy SamiltonEnergy and Transportation Reporter / Producer
Tracy Samilton covers energy and transportation, including the auto industry and the business response to climate change for Michigan Radio. She began her career at Michigan Radio as an intern, where she was promptly “bitten by the radio bug,” and never recovered.
She took over the auto beat in January, 2009, just a few months before Chrysler and General Motors filed for bankruptcy.
Tracy’s reports can frequently be heard on Morning Edition and All Things Considered, as well as on Michigan Radio.
Her coverage of Michigan’s Detroit Three automakers has taken her as far as Germany, and China. Tracy graduated from the University of Michigan with a degree in English Literature.
Hundreds of people like former Red Wings player Vladimir Konstantinov losing home care after car crashesVladimir Konstantinov was in a catastrophic accident six days after he helped the Red Wings win the Stanley Cup. He's about to lose his home care.
Insurance companies are playing a "shell game," with bills to avoid paying for care for people injured in car accidents, and it's causing chaos.
Vehicle inventories on dealer lots continue to shrink as the supply chain struggles in the pandemic.
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer is proposing a big investment in the state's Clean Water program, using $200 million of the state's share of federal…
Michigan's new auto insurance law allows insurance companies to slash payments for long term care providers for accident survivors by nearly half.But some…
Significant outbreaks of COVID-19 inside Michigan prison walls have recently become few and far between.That's in stark contrast to the beginning of the…
The Detroit Federation of Teachers (DFT) has reached a two-year contract agreement with the state's largest school district, the Detroit Public Schools…
State officials don't expect a big wave of evictions after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down the federal eviction moratorium. The six members of the…
The Michigan Public Service Commission will hold an inquest of regulated utility companies in the wake of August storms that resulted in widespread…
Wind damage from storms Tuesday afternoon and evening have left tens of thousands of Michiganders without electricity Wednesday morning.As of 6 a.m.…