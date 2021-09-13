Zoe ClarkProgram Director
Zoe Clark is Michigan Radio's Program Director. In that role, Clark oversees all content and programming on the state's largest and most-listened to public radio station - including the station's award-winning newsroom, podcasts, commentary and daily news-magazine Stateside.
Clark is an award-winning journalist, including the prestigious Peabody for overseeing the station’s first nationally distributed podcast Believed.
She co-hosted, with Michigan Public Radio Network's Senior Capitol Correspondent Rick Pluta, It’s Just Politics, a weekly look at Michigan politics. Clark regularly appears on WKAR’s Off the Record, WDIV’s Flashpoint and offers political analysis on NPR, PBS, and CNN.
Clark is the founder and former Executive Producer of Stateside. She began at Michigan Radio by producing Jack Lessenberry’s daily interviews and essays, and producing Michigan Radio’s Morning Edition. She also Executive Produced and directed the statewide Michigan Calling programs.
Clark began her collegiate studies at George Washington University in Washington, D.C. She holds degrees in Communication Studies and Political Science from the University of Michigan and lives in Ann Arbor, where she was born and raised.
Email: zoeclark@umich.edu
Twitter: @ZoeMelinaClark
-
Governor Gretchen Whitmer made a peace offering to Republicans in her third State of the State address on Wednesday night. That’s as Republicans have…
-
A lot of the dust has settled from Election Day in Michigan, but not all of it.Michigan Radio's resident political expert Zoe Clark joined Morning Edition…
-
With so much happening around us, it’s easy to overlook today's true heroes of public journalism: you. Your support makes Michigan Radio possible.We are…
-
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer delivered the official Democratic Party response to the State of the Union address Tuesday night.Whitmer delivered her 10-minute…
-
The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Thursday to reject the addition of a citizenship question to the 2020 census — for now.The Trump Administration said it…
-
The U.S. Supreme Court says federal courts should stay out of disputes over partisan gerrymandering.The decision was made in a 5-4 partisan split. Writing…
-
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is taking legal action to decommission Enbridge's Line 5.Nessel's office announced Thursday that the attorney…
-
At the Mackinac Policy Conference, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed legislation that changes Michigan’s auto insurance law. And state Attorney General Dana…
-
Governor Gretchen Whitmer delivered her first state of the state address at the State Capitol in Lansing Tuesday. She focused on LGBT rights,…
-