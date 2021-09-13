Zoe Clark is Michigan Radio's Program Director. In that role, Clark oversees all content and programming on the state's largest and most-listened to public radio station - including the station's award-winning newsroom, podcasts, commentary and daily news-magazine Stateside.

Clark is an award-winning journalist, including the prestigious Peabody for overseeing the station’s first nationally distributed podcast Believed.

She co-hosted, with Michigan Public Radio Network's Senior Capitol Correspondent Rick Pluta, It’s Just Politics, a weekly look at Michigan politics. Clark regularly appears on WKAR’s Off the Record, WDIV’s Flashpoint and offers political analysis on NPR, PBS, and CNN.

Clark is the founder and former Executive Producer of Stateside. She began at Michigan Radio by producing Jack Lessenberry’s daily interviews and essays, and producing Michigan Radio’s Morning Edition. She also Executive Produced and directed the statewide Michigan Calling programs.

Clark began her collegiate studies at George Washington University in Washington, D.C. She holds degrees in Communication Studies and Political Science from the University of Michigan and lives in Ann Arbor, where she was born and raised.

Email: zoeclark@umich.edu

Twitter: @ZoeMelinaClark