Coming in October

We eat a lot of pizza. (In fact 13% of us are grabbing a slice on any given day.) It makes sense. Pizza is cheap, delicious, and there’s no limits to the way we can eat it. Whether you prefer a pie sky-high with toppings or one dipped in ranch, there are seemingly limitless options to satisfy any craving.

For a lot of us, our pizza compulsion began with a humble kind of pie: a Domino’s thick crust, a Little Caesars Hot and Ready, or another pizza chain pie that backdropped every childhood birthday party. And while you may have eaten dozens – if not hundreds – of these pizza chain slices, you might not know that many of the bigwigs of the business started in Michigan.

Dough Dynasty is a limited-run podcast series that tells the story of how Michigan became the pizza chain headquarters of the world, and how these chains shaped pizza as we know it today. The podcast tells this story over four episodes, with an additional two bonus episodes.

You’ll hear from chefs, pizza historians, everyday pizza eaters, and some of the business tycoons who put pizza on a global stage.