Introducing the “Dough Dynasty” podcast

We eat a lot of pizza. In the U.S., approximately 3 billion pizzas are consumed each year, or 350 slices every second. It makes sense. Pizza is cheap, delicious, and there’s no limits to the way we can eat it. Whether you prefer your pie sky-high with toppings or one dipped in ranch, there are seemingly limitless options to satisfy any craving.

For a lot of us, our pizza compulsion began with a humble kind of pie: a Domino’s thick crust, a Little Caesars Hot and Ready, or some other pizza chain pie that backdropped every childhood birthday party. And while you may have eaten dozens – if not hundreds – of these pizza chain slices, you might not realize that many of the bigwigs of the pizza business started here in Michigan.

Dough Dynasty is a new, limited-run podcast series from Michigan Radio that tells the story of how and why Michigan became the pizza chain headquarters of the world, and how these chains shaped pizza as we know it today. You’ll hear from chefs, pizza historians, everyday pizza eaters, and some of the business tycoons who put pizza on a global stage. The podcast tells this story over four weekly episodes, with an additional two bonus episodes.

Dough Dynasty is hosted by Stateside’s April Baer, along with Executive Producer Laura Weber-Davis and Producer Mike Blank. The first episode is available on Tuesday, October 3, 2023. Listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or your preferred podcast platform.

