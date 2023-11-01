Dough Dynasty: Dude, Ranch

Pizza dipped in ranch.

Controversial? Yes.

Necessary? Also yes.

We'll skip over the New York predilection to reject ranch with pizza and get right to our own Midwest sensibilities. If you’re a pizza/ranch lover in Michigan, you know that arguably the most popular ranch for pizza is Jet’s Pizza ranch. The cool, smooth texture... the tangy taste... it's the perfect compliment to the hot, crusty deep dish. The company is aware enough of its ranch fanbase that it sells ranch not just by the cup, but also by the bottle.

But if you do a lot of ranch internet searching - as I have - you begin to see that deep within the recesses of the web a conspiracy theory on this beloved dressing emerges. And that is this….

Jet’s ranch is just Hidden Valley.

I know.

I’ll give you a minute to process.



You good? Okay let’s carry on. The truth is, Hidden Valley Ranch seasoning is not only a popular additive to house-made ranches all over (by Hidden Valley’s estimation, more than 50% of restaurant ranches use Hidden Valley seasoning), but it’s also the originator of ranch dressing.

A man named Steve Henson started a literal ranch in California - called, you guessed it, Hidden Valley Ranch - where he made his own buttermilk-based salad dressing with his own herb and spice blend, and served it to visitors on salad. People loved it! The rest, they say, is dipping sauce history.

Now, in order to test the theory that Jet’s superior pizza ranch may just utilize Hidden Valley seasoning, I made it at home based on this recipe.

I’m not saying I can prove Jet’s is Hidden Valley… but I’m here to say you can make Jet’s-tasting ranch at home, with a Hidden Valley seasoning packet.

It took five minutes to make. Give it a whirl and let me know what you think!

Jet’s-Like Ranch Recipe

1 c. full-fat mayo

½ c. buttermilk

½ c. sour cream

1 packet of Hidden Valley “Restaurant Style” seasoning