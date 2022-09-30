It's Just Politics: Legislative surprises

We are 39 days away from election day and there's a lot going on in Michigan politics this week.

On today's It's Just Politics, we speak with the Ottawa County Clerk about how the absentee voting process is going and get some of your questions answered.

We'll also get into news from Lansing. The state legislature was busy this week during what is likely to be their last voting day before the November election. They passed new bipartisan election bills and a billion dollars in new spending. So, where's all that money going?!

And finally, we'll talk about former President Donald Trump's upcoming visit. He'll be back in Michigan this Saturday holding a rally in Macomb Count with the Republican candidates he's endorsed for statewide office.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:



Zach Gorchow , executive editor & publisher, Gongwer News Service

, executive editor & publisher, Gongwer News Service Clara Hendrickson , politics reporter, Detroit Free Press

, politics reporter, Detroit Free Press Jordyn Hermani , politics reporter, MLive

, politics reporter, MLive Justin Roebuck, Ottawa County Clerk

