It's Just Politics

It's Just Politics: Legislative surprises

Published September 30, 2022 at 2:57 PM EDT
Jodi Westrick, Emma Winowiecki
Michigan Radio

We are 39 days away from election day and there's a lot going on in Michigan politics this week.

On today's It's Just Politics, we speak with the Ottawa County Clerk about how the absentee voting process is going and get some of your questions answered.

We'll also get into news from Lansing. The state legislature was busy this week during what is likely to be their last voting day before the November election. They passed new bipartisan election bills and a billion dollars in new spending. So, where's all that money going?!

And finally, we'll talk about former President Donald Trump's upcoming visit. He'll be back in Michigan this Saturday holding a rally in Macomb Count with the Republican candidates he's endorsed for statewide office.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Zach Gorchow, executive editor & publisher, Gongwer News Service
  • Clara Hendrickson, politics reporter, Detroit Free Press
  • Jordyn Hermani, politics reporter, MLive
  • Justin Roebuck, Ottawa County Clerk

Zoe Clark
Zoe Clark is Michigan Radio’s first Political Director. In this role, Clark guides coverage of the state Capitol, elections, and policy debates.
See stories by Zoe Clark
Ronia Cabansag
Ronia Cabansag is a producer for Stateside. She comes to Michigan Radio from Eastern Michigan University, where she earned a BS in Media Studies & Journalism and English Linguistics with a minor in Computer Science.
See stories by Ronia Cabansag
