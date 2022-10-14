© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
It's Just Politics

It's Just Politics: Whitmer & Dixon first debate

Published October 14, 2022 at 3:40 PM EDT
Emma Winowiecki
On today’s show, we examined the race in Michigan’s newly drawn 7th Congressional District. Several money tracking firms have named the race between incumbent Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin and Republican State Sen. Tom Barrett as the most expensive congressional races in the country when it comes to outside spending. Host Zoe Clark talked to Rep. Elissa Slotkin about what it is like to be a representative in a swing district during a time when the country feels more divided than ever.

After that, we were joined by a panel of reporters to discuss Thursday night's governor candidates debate between Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Tudor Dixon. We broke down what happened, what was said and what to expect when the two candidates meet next on the debate stage on Tuesday, Oct. 25.

There are 24 days until the election.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Rep. Elissa Slotkin, Democrat representing the 8th Congressional District and candidate for the newly-drawn 7th Congressional District
  • Laura Weber-Davis, executive producer for Stateside and former Michigan Public Radio Network’s capitol reporter
  • Simon Schuster, political reporter for MLive
  • Mara MacDonald, reporter for WDIV Local 4

It's Just Politics 2022 candidates for governorTudor Dixongretchen whitmerAbortion Rights in MichiganStatesideIt's Just PoliticsElection 2022
