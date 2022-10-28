It's Just Politics: Election expectations - and worries

Audio will be available soon.

Host Zoe Clark sits down with Clara Hendrickson of Detroit Free Press to talk about what could possibly happen at the polls come Nov. 8. Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson recently said she and secretaries of state across the country are most worried about, “violence and disruption on election day… and in the days surrounding the election.”

On Oct. 25, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Tudor Dixon met on the debate stage one last time before Election Day. Clark talked to a panel about what happened during the debate and whether or not it will have an affect on the outcome of the election. Then the panel dug into what to expect from former President Barack Obama's Saturday rally in Detroit as he campaigns for Whitmer. Then, we discussed a report from CNN about some racist remarks Dixon made back in 2020.

GUESTS:



Clara Hendrickson , politics reporter, Detroit Free Press

, politics reporter, Rick Pluta , co-host of It’s Just Politics and senior capitol correspondent for the Michigan Public Radio Network

, co-host of It’s Just Politics and senior capitol correspondent for the Michigan Public Radio Network Alexis Wiley , founder of Moment Strategies

, founder of Moment Strategies Rich Czuba, founder and pollster of the survey research firm, Glengarriff Group

