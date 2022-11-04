It's Just Politics: Your election questions

The Secretary of State’s office has been using the past couple weeks to get the word out that Michiganders might not know the results of the November election on Tuesday night. One big reason: an increase in absentee ballots. We’ll speak with Justin Roebuck, Ottawa County Clerk about how he’s preparing for Tuesday and working to ensure folks feel safe and secure at the polls on Tuesday. Plus, we’ll play our favorite game of "Ask the Clerk" with Roebuck and get the answer to the question: what happens if your vote is challenged at the polls?

And Michigan Radio held the last It’s Just Politics’ Issues & Ale before Election Day earlier this week in Ferndale. We’ll take a listen to Rick Pluta, Capitol Correspondent for the Michigan Public Radio Network, Clara Hendrickson, Politics Reporter at the Detroit Free Press, and Chad Livengood, Political Editor at The Detroit News, breaking down what to expect on Tuesday.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:



Justin Roebuck, Ottawa County Clerk

Justin Roebuck, Ottawa County Clerk

Rick Pluta, co-host of It's Just Politics, and Senior Capitol Correspondent for the MPRN

Clara Hendrickson, Politics Reporter, Detroit Free Press

Chad Livengood, Politics Editor, The Detroit News

