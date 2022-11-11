It's Just Politics: A historic election in Michigan

Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, and Attorney General Dana Nessel all cruise to reelection and for the first time in nearly forty years both chambers of the Michigan Legislature - the state House and state Senate - will be controlled by Democrats. Plus voters approve with big margins the addition of abortion rights and voting rights into the state Constitution and change term limits in the state. It’s Just Politics co-host Rick Pluta and Detroit Free Press politics editor Emily Lawler join the show to dissect what Tuesday’s’ results mean and the new power structure in Lansing.

And Tim Alberta, author of "American Carnage" and writer at The Atlantic and Jason Roe of Roe Strategic and former Executive Director of the Michigan Republican Party discuss the future of the Republican Party in Michigan after big losses in the state.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:



Rick Pluta , co-host of It’s Just Politics, and Senior Capitol Correspondent for the MPRN

, co-host of and Senior Capitol Correspondent for the MPRN Emily Lawler , politics editor at the Detroit Free Press

, politics editor at the Tim Alberta , author of "American Carnage" and writer at The Atlantic

, author of "American Carnage" and writer at Jason Roe, former Executive Director of the Michigan Republican Party

___

Find more from It's Just Politics.

Looking for more conversations from Stateside? Right this way.

If you like what you hear on the pod, consider supporting our work.

Music in this episode by Blue Dot Sessions.