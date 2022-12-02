© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
It's Just Politics

It’s Just Politics: Friday Rundown

Published December 2, 2022 at 2:42 PM EST
Patrick Semansky
/
AP
President Joe Biden speaks about manufacturing jobs and the economy at SK Siltron CSS, a computer chip factory in Bay City, Mich., Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022.

A big change could be in store for when Michigan gets to choose a presidential nominee. President Biden comes for another visit to Michigan. A shake-up in the Whitmer Administration before the second term begins. And, lawmakers in Lansing are eyeing the final days of their lame-duck session.

MLive politics reporters Jordyn Hermani and Simon Schuster join It’s Just Politics host Zoe Clark for a look at the week in political news in Michigan.

Want even more Michigan politics from a national perspective? Here are a few articles Zoe is reading this week:

NPR: President Biden calls for a big shakeup in Democrats’ presidential nominating calendar

Politico: Democrats prepare to upsend presidential primary calendar

The Washington Post: Biden, in Michigan, sharpens 2024 pitch with focus on 2021-2022

It's Just Politics It's Just Politicsjoe bidenmichigan presidential primary
Zoe Clark
Zoe Clark is Michigan Radio’s Political Director. In this role, Clark guides coverage of the state Capitol, elections, and policy debates.
