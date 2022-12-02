It’s Just Politics: Friday Rundown
A big change could be in store for when Michigan gets to choose a presidential nominee. President Biden comes for another visit to Michigan. A shake-up in the Whitmer Administration before the second term begins. And, lawmakers in Lansing are eyeing the final days of their lame-duck session.
MLive politics reporters Jordyn Hermani and Simon Schuster join It’s Just Politics host Zoe Clark for a look at the week in political news in Michigan.
