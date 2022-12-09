© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
It's Just Politics

MI Senator Gary Peters on keeping the U.S. Senate Democratic and the latest on Lansing’s lame-duck session

Published December 9, 2022 at 2:00 PM EST
As the head of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, Michigan Senator Gary Peters is being credited for helping keep his party in control of the U.S. Senate. After this week’s Senate runoff in Georgia, Senator Peters joins Zoe Clark on this week’s It’s Just Politics’ Friday news roundup. They also discuss a new report released Thursday by the Senate Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee, of which Peters is Chair, investigating the federal government’s initial response to the COVID pandemic.

Plus, Michigan’s lame-duck legislative session ends with more of a whimper than a bang. Bridge Michigan’s Jonathan Oosting and Michigan Radio’s Colin Jackson spent a late night at the state Capitol and bring us the latest from Lansing: what did and didn’t get done in the final days of 2022 and what to look to in 2023.
Zoe Clark
Zoe Clark is Michigan Radio’s Political Director. In this role, Clark guides coverage of the state Capitol, elections, and policy debates.
