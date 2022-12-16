© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
It's Just Politics

It’s Just Politics Friday Rundown: Dec 16, 2022

By Zoe Clark
Published December 16, 2022 at 1:11 PM EST
Michigan Radio

This week: 

Governor Gretchen Whitmer signs an executive directive to make sure state government is ready to comply with the state’s new abortion-rights amendment. Michigan’s Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission is suing the state Legislature over funding. And the future of the state’s minimum wage and paid sick leave laws is argued in the Michigan Court of Appeals. Michigan Public Radio Network’s Senior Capitol Correspondent Rick Pluta and Detroit Free Press politics reporter Clara Hendrickson join It’s Just Politics host Zoe Clark for a look at the week in political news in Michigan.

Go deeper:

If you want to know even more about the state’s minimum wage law and the controversial ‘adopt and amend’ procedure, get more details here.

You can also find Clara Hendrickson’s full coverage of the Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission here and the background on the Proposal Two and Proposal Three recounts here.

It's Just Politics It's Just PoliticsAbortion Rights in Michigan
Zoe Clark
Zoe Clark is Michigan Radio’s Political Director. In this role, Clark guides coverage of the state Capitol, elections, and policy debates.
