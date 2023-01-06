Sen. Winnie Brinks on the new Legislature and the latest Michigan revelations from Jan. 6 Committee

Michigan’s Legislature begins its new term next week and, for the first time in nearly forty years, Democrats are in control of the state Senate. It’s also the first time in Michigan history that a woman is the state’s Senate Majority Leader. Democratic Senator Winnie Brinks speaks with us about her new majority caucus, their policy proposals and her history making role.

And, it's been two years since the violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and this week more details are emerging about the role some Michiganders played in trying to overturn the 2020 election. Plus, Michigan U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow announced this week she is not running for reelection in 2024 and names have already begun floating about who will run for the coveted seat.

Jonathan Oosting , Capitol Reporter with Bridge Michigan and Craig Mauger , State Politics Reporter with The Detroit News, join It’s Just Politics to take a look at the week that was in Michigan politics.

