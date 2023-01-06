© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
It's Just Politics

Sen. Winnie Brinks on the new Legislature and the latest Michigan revelations from Jan. 6 Committee

By Zoe Clark
Published January 6, 2023 at 3:43 PM EST
Al Goldis
Associated Press
Democratic Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks, left, and House Speaker Joe Tate talk during inauguration ceremonies, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, outside the state Capitol in Lansing, Mich.

Michigan’s Legislature begins its new term next week and, for the first time in nearly forty years, Democrats are in control of the state Senate. It’s also the first time in Michigan history that a woman is the state’s Senate Majority Leader. Democratic Senator Winnie Brinks speaks with us about her new majority caucus, their policy proposals and her history making role.

And, it's been two years since the violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and this week more details are emerging about the role some Michiganders played in trying to overturn the 2020 election. Plus, Michigan U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow announced this week she is not running for reelection in 2024 and names have already begun floating about who will run for the coveted seat.

Jonathan Oosting, Capitol Reporter with Bridge Michigan and Craig Mauger, State Politics Reporter with The Detroit News, join It’s Just Politics to take a look at the week that was in Michigan politics.

Want more?

… about Senator Stabenow’s legacy in Michigan politics? Listen to the debrief It’s Just Politics co-host Rick Pluta did with Stateside.

… about Michigan’s new Legislature? Listen to this It’s Just Politics conversation with Bridge Michigan’s Lauren Gibbons about the new slate of lawmakers coming to Lansing.

… about the 2023 Inauguration this week of Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist, Attorney General Dana Nessel and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson? Take a listen to this wrap-up or watch the Inauguration speeches.

Zoe Clark
Zoe Clark is Michigan Radio’s Political Director. In this role, Clark guides coverage of the state Capitol, elections, and policy debates.
