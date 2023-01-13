© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
It's Just Politics

Democrats in Lansing formally take control during first week of 102nd Legislative session

By Zoe Clark,
Rick Pluta | MPRN
Published January 13, 2023 at 3:18 PM EST
Lester Graham
Michigan Radio

After some 40 years, Michigan Democrats formally took control of the state House and Senate this week. Lawmakers were sworn in and agendas were laid out.

On today’s show, we dig into what happened this first week in Lansing (did a Republican lawmaker really spend the night in the Capitol building so he could be first to introduce a bill? Yes. Yes, he did) and what it portends for the 102nd Legislative session.

Rick Pluta, co-host of It’s Just Politics and Senior Capitol Correspondent for the Michigan Public Radio Network, Jordyn Hermani, legislative reporter for MLive, and Dave Boucher, government and politics reporter at the Detroit Free Press, join us this week for our political roundtable.

Want more?

… about all the behind-the-scenes work leading up to the first day of session? Check out this piece from Michigan Public Radio Network’s Colin Jackson.

… about how Democrats handled the first day of session with a majority? It’s Just Politics co-host Rick Pluta has you covered.

… opportunities to interact with lawmakers? Then join us for our next It’s Just Politics Issues and Ale event. We’ll be at Urban Beat in Lansing on Wednesday, January 18th at 6:30p. We’ve invited new and returning lawmakers to join us so you can ask your legislators your own questions! Find out more details and register to attend (in-person or virtually) here.

It's Just Politics It's Just PoliticsMichigan Legislature
Zoe Clark
Zoe Clark is Michigan Radio’s Political Director. In this role, Clark guides coverage of the state Capitol, elections, and policy debates.
Rick Pluta | MPRN
Rick Pluta is Senior Capitol Correspondent for the Michigan Public Radio Network. He has been covering Michigan’s Capitol, government, and politics since 1987.
