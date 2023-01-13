Democrats in Lansing formally take control during first week of 102nd Legislative session

After some 40 years, Michigan Democrats formally took control of the state House and Senate this week. Lawmakers were sworn in and agendas were laid out.

On today’s show, we dig into what happened this first week in Lansing (did a Republican lawmaker really spend the night in the Capitol building so he could be first to introduce a bill? Yes. Yes, he did) and what it portends for the 102nd Legislative session.

Rick Pluta , co-host of It’s Just Politics and Senior Capitol Correspondent for the Michigan Public Radio Network, Jordyn Hermani , legislative reporter for MLive, and Dave Boucher , government and politics reporter at the Detroit Free Press, join us this week for our political roundtable.

Want more?

… about all the behind-the-scenes work leading up to the first day of session? Check out this piece from Michigan Public Radio Network’s Colin Jackson.

… about how Democrats handled the first day of session with a majority? It’s Just Politics co-host Rick Pluta has you covered .