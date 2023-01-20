© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
It's Just Politics

Michigan has a $9 billion dollar surplus. What’s a transformative way to use it?

By Zoe Clark,
Rick Pluta | MPRN
Published January 20, 2023 at 2:04 PM EST
New numbers are in and Michigan has a huge budget surplus.

“It is an exciting and a daunting number. Nine billion dollars. I don’t think people can wrap their head around, like, how many zeros that actually is and what that means,” explains Democratic State Senator Mallory McMorrow.

Earlier this week, we sat down with a group of bipartisan lawmakers in Lansing for Michigan Radio’s latest Issues & Ale event. McMorrow joined us along with Republican state Senator John Damoose, Democratic state Representative Kristian Grant and Republican state Representative Bryan Posthumus to talk about what a transformative state budget could look like, the beginning of this new legislative session and take audience questions.

You can also watch the whole event:

Zoe Clark
Zoe Clark is Michigan Radio’s Political Director. In this role, Clark guides coverage of the state Capitol, elections, and policy debates.
Rick Pluta | MPRN
Rick Pluta is Senior Capitol Correspondent for the Michigan Public Radio Network. He has been covering Michigan’s Capitol, government, and politics since 1987.
