Michigan has a $9 billion dollar surplus. What’s a transformative way to use it?

New numbers are in and Michigan has a huge budget surplus.

“It is an exciting and a daunting number. Nine billion dollars. I don’t think people can wrap their head around, like, how many zeros that actually is and what that means,” explains Democratic State Senator Mallory McMorrow .

Earlier this week, we sat down with a group of bipartisan lawmakers in Lansing for Michigan Radio’s latest Issues & Ale event. McMorrow joined us along with Republican state Senator John Damoose , Democratic state Representative Kristian Grant and Republican state Representative Bryan Posthumus to talk about what a transformative state budget could look like, the beginning of this new legislative session and take audience questions.