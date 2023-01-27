Gov. Whitmer delivers the first State of the State address before a Democratic majority in 40 years

A tax cut for low-income workers, preschool for all four year olds and adding protections for sexual orientation into the state’s Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act . Those were some of the policy proposals Governor Gretchen Whitmer outlined this week in her fifth State of the State address and her first in front of a Democratic majority. The Governor also spoke about expanding Michigan’s free community college program and gun safety by saying “the time for only thoughts and prayers is over.”

Republicans, now in the minority party, were quick to say the speech lacked specifics, “I think what stood out to me most was how political the speech was and how there were not a lot of details,” Republican House Minority Leader Matt Hall said after the speech.