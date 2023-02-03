© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
It's Just Politics

Tax cuts, an early presidential primary, and expanding the state’s civil rights act: Lansing’s gears are turning

By Zoe Clark
Published February 3, 2023 at 2:52 PM EST
Al Goldis
/
The Associated Press
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer delivers her State of the State address to a joint session of the House and Senate, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, at the state Capitol in Lansing, Mich.

With the Inaugural, the swearing in of new and returning lawmakers and the State of the State address behind Lansing, the state Capitol is up and running in this new Legislative session. That means House and Senate sessions, committee hearings and the first bill signing of the legislative session. It’s a familiar cycle for those who know the state Capitol and that includes John Sellek, CEO of Harbor Strategic Public Affairs, Adrian Hemond, CEO of Grassroots Midwest, and Rick Pluta, Senior Capitol Correspondent of the Michigan Public Radio Network. They’re all here to dig into the week that was in Michigan politics.

Want more about what the political roundtable discussed this week? Dig into the agenda:

Zoe Clark
Zoe Clark is Michigan Radio’s Political Director. In this role, Clark guides coverage of the state Capitol, elections, and policy debates.
