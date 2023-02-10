Governor Whitmer delivers a $79-billion budget: What’s in it?

Governor Gretchen Whitmer proposed a $79-billion dollar budget this week at the Capitol in order to, as she says, “lower costs, to grow our economy and to build a brighter future for Michigan.”

Though Whitmer has proposed four budgets since first taking office in 2019 this is the first with a Democratic majority in the Legislature.

There’s more money for schools, community colleges and universities and the budget also expands the earned income tax credit for lower-income workers and proposes $180-dollar tax rebate checks.

State Budget Director Chris Harkins is in charge of getting the $79-billion dollars to add up and he joined It’s Just Politics this week to break-down the budget. Also joining the show is Republican Senate Minority Leader Aric Nesbitt to give us the GOP perspective on the budget.