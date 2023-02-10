© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
It's Just Politics

Governor Whitmer delivers a $79-billion budget: What’s in it?

By Zoe Clark
Published February 10, 2023 at 12:50 PM EST
MPRN

Governor Gretchen Whitmer proposed a $79-billion dollar budget this week at the Capitol in order to, as she says, “lower costs, to grow our economy and to build a brighter future for Michigan.”

Though Whitmer has proposed four budgets since first taking office in 2019 this is the first with a Democratic majority in the Legislature.

There’s more money for schools, community colleges and universities and the budget also expands the earned income tax credit for lower-income workers and proposes $180-dollar tax rebate checks.

State Budget Director Chris Harkins is in charge of getting the $79-billion dollars to add up and he joined It’s Just Politics this week to break-down the budget. Also joining the show is Republican Senate Minority Leader Aric Nesbitt to give us the GOP perspective on the budget.

It's Just Politics Michigan LegislatureIt's Just Politics
Zoe Clark
Zoe Clark is Michigan Radio’s Political Director. In this role, Clark guides coverage of the state Capitol, elections, and policy debates.
