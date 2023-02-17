Senate Democrats introduce gun safety bills; previous polling shows Michigan voters supportive

If you or someone you know is looking for resources and help in the aftermath of this week’s shooting, folks at Michigan Radio have put together a guide for those reacting to and grieving the tragedy.

We are all still grappling with the tragedy this week at Michigan State University. Monday’s shooting killed three students and wounded five others. Students, members of the community and some lawmakers gathered on Wednesday outside of the state Capitol for a sit-in . Democratic Senator Rosemary Bayer was one of them. She heads the Firearm Safety and Violence Prevention Caucus. She also represented Oxford during the school shooting that killed four students in 2021. Sen. Bayer joins It’s Just Politics this week to discuss the package of gun safety bills that state Senate Democrats introduced on Thursday . And we also speak with Rich Czuba , founder of Glengariff Group. He’s done survey research that shows a large majority of Michigan voters support gun safety measures including universal background checks and safe storage laws.