It's Just Politics

Senate Democrats introduce gun safety bills; previous polling shows Michigan voters supportive

By Zoe Clark
Published February 17, 2023 at 1:57 PM EST
Students wearing Michigan State apparel and holding signs sit on the steps of the Michigan Capitol Building in Lansing, Michigan.
Paul Sancya
/
The Associated Press
Current and former Michigan State University students rally at the capitol in Lansing, Mich., Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. Alexandria Verner, Brian Fraser and Arielle Anderson were killed and five other students remain remain in critical condition after a gunman opened fire on the campus of Michigan State University Monday night.

If you or someone you know is looking for resources and help in the aftermath of this week’s shooting, folks at Michigan Radio have put together a guide for those reacting to and grieving the tragedy.

michigan state university
List of resources for the MSU community

We are all still grappling with the tragedy this week at Michigan State University. Monday’s shooting killed three students and wounded five others. Students, members of the community and some lawmakers gathered on Wednesdayoutside of the state Capitol for a sit-in. Democratic Senator Rosemary Bayer was one of them. She heads the Firearm Safety and Violence Prevention Caucus. She also represented Oxford during the school shooting that killed four students in 2021. Sen. Bayer joins It’s Just Politics this week to discuss the package of gun safety bills that state Senate Democrats introduced on Thursday. And we also speak with Rich Czuba, founder of Glengariff Group. He’s done survey research that shows a large majority of Michigan voters support gun safety measures including universal background checks and safe storage laws.

It's Just Politics Michigan State UniversityMSU ShootingMichigan gun lawsgun control
Zoe Clark
Zoe Clark is Michigan Radio’s Political Director. In this role, Clark guides coverage of the state Capitol, elections, and policy debates.
