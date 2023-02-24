Where Michigan lawmakers stand on gun safety bills; Election-denier now running the MI GOP

On this week’s It’s Just Politics Friday Rundown, Rick Pluta , Senior Capitol Correspondent for the Michigan Public Radio Network, Clara Hendrickson , politics reporter at the Detroit Free Press, and Simon Schuster , Capitol reporter at MLive, join Zoe Clark to discuss the latest gun safety bills announced by House Democrats in the wake of last week’s shooting at Michigan State University.

Hendrickson briefs us on what she and her colleagues found when they asked all 148 Michigan state lawmakers where they stand on changing Michigan’s gun laws.