© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
IJP-logo.jpg
It's Just Politics

Where Michigan lawmakers stand on gun safety bills; Election-denier now running the MI GOP

By Zoe Clark
Published February 24, 2023 at 2:24 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe
Feb 24.png
Lester Graham
/
Michigan Radio

On this week’s It’s Just Politics Friday Rundown, Rick Pluta, Senior Capitol Correspondent for the Michigan Public Radio Network, Clara Hendrickson, politics reporter at the Detroit Free Press, and Simon Schuster, Capitol reporter at MLive, join Zoe Clark to discuss the latest gun safety bills announced by House Democrats in the wake of last week’s shooting at Michigan State University.

Hendrickson briefs us on what she and her colleagues found when they asked all 148 Michigan state lawmakers where they stand on changing Michigan’s gun laws.

Plus, GOP delegates met this past weekend in Lansing and elected a new Republican Party Chair. What does it mean for the party now that an election-denier is in charge?

Tags
It's Just Politics It's Just PoliticsKristina Karamogun safety
Stay Connected
Zoe Clark
Zoe Clark is Michigan Radio’s Political Director. In this role, Clark guides coverage of the state Capitol, elections, and policy debates.
See stories by Zoe Clark
Latest Episodes
Website donate banner (2).png