WRSX 91.3 Port Huron is off the air due to network issues. Technicians are currently working on the problem.
It's Just Politics

Gun safety, abortion law repeal, and LGBTQ protections take center stage in Lansing

By Zoe Clark
Published March 3, 2023 at 2:10 PM EST
On this week’s It’s Just Politics Friday Rundown, Rick Pluta, Senior Capitol Correspondent for the Michigan Public Radio Network, Emily Lawler, State Politics and Government Editor at the Detroit Free Press, and Chad Livengood, Politics Editor and Columnist at The Detroit News, discuss a big week at the state Capitol as lawmakers hear testimony on new gun safety bills, the state Senate votes to add LGBTQ protections to the state’s civil rights act and the state House repeals the state’s dormant 1931 law criminalizing abortion. Plus, both the state House and Senate vote on big tax incentives.

Looking for more details on the many, many issues swirling around Lansing this week? Look no further!

Zoe Clark
Zoe Clark is Michigan Radio’s Political Director. In this role, Clark guides coverage of the state Capitol, elections, and policy debates.
