Historic week in Lansing as Democrats push long pent-up priorities

It was a truly historic week in Lansing as Governor Whitmer signed the largest tax overhaul in a decade , Democrats used their new majorities to repeal the state’s dormant 1931 abortion ban , and the state House voted to repeal Right-to-Work .

With many Lansing watchers experiencing political whip-lash, Zach Gorchow , Executive Editor and Publisher of Gongwer News Service, and Rick Pluta , Senior Capitol Correspondent for the Michigan Public Radio Network and co-host of It’s Just Politics, talk with Zoe Clark about the Democratic agenda and how Republicans are reacting.

Plus, as the state House passes universal background checks on gun sales, pollster Rich Czuba, founder of Glengariff Group, breaks down the latest on where Michiganders stand on gun-safety legislation.

And you can now easily keep track of the many different pieces of gun-safety legislation currently moving through both chambers of the state Legislature.