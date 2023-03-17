With its repeal on the horizon, what’s the economic legacy of Right-to-Work in Michigan?

Michigan lawmakers have now repealed part of the state’s "right-to-work" law. Governor Whitmer says she will sign the bills.

"Right-to-work" was controversially-passed 10 years ago when Republicans were in full control of the legislature. With Democrats taking the majority in both chambers this year, they made the repeal one of their top priorities.

“With this repeal, we are making a future for our state’s workers, creating opportunity for the next generation of Michigan families and stating clearly we are restoring the union promise,” said Democratic Senator Darrin Camilleri (D-Trenton).

Republicans, not shockingly, are not happy.

“This is about competing and winning in the 21st century. This is why more states are going to become ‘right-to-work’ states and continue to be. There’s a reason why this is the first state in 60 years that’s working to repeal ‘right-to-work,’ said Republican Senate Minority Leader Aric Nesbitt (R-Porter Township).

So, what does the repeal of ‘right-to-work’ really mean for Michigan’s economy and Michigan workers?

Simon Schuster , political reporter with MLive is out this week with a piece titled, “ Michigan’s ‘right to work’ is at death’s door. What will its legacy be? ” Schuster joined the political roundtable along with Rick Pluta , Senior Capitol Correspondent for the Michigan Public Radio network and co-host of It’s Just Politics.