MI Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin introduces gun violence prevention bills at the U.S. Capitol

The Oxford High School shooting in 2021.

The Michigan State University shooting just last month.

Michigan Democratic Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin represented both districts during these times of tragedy. According to her office, she is the only sitting member of the U.S. House of Representatives who has now represented districts with two school shootings. With that distinction, Slotkin introduced new gun violence prevention bills at the U.S. Capitol this week. She joins It’s Just Politics to talk about what’s in the legislation and if there’s any way they could pass in a Republican-controlled House. (Short answer: No.)

Plus, Governor Gretchen Whitmer has now signed a repeal of Michigan’s controversial “Right-to-Work” law, but her administration doesn’t appear to be looking for big headlines in the state. It’s Just Politics co-host Rick Pluta explains why.