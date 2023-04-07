© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
It's Just Politics

Whitmer signs abortion ban repeal; DeSantis visits Michigan

By Zoe Clark
Published April 7, 2023 at 2:16 PM EDT
Michigan.gov

This week Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed a repeal of the 1931 law banning abortion in Michigan. With a stroke of her pen, the unenforceable law was no more. Meanwhile, another Governor, Florida’s Ron DeSantis was in Michigan Thursday. And he sure sounded like he was running for president. Plus, a former Republican state House Speaker pleads guilty to federal bribery charges.

Our guests this week were It’s Just Politics co-host and Senior Capitol Correspondent for the Michigan Political Radio Network Rick Pluta, Michigan Public Radio Network Capitol Reporter Colin Jackson, and Detroit Free Press Politics Reporter Clara Hendrickson.

It's Just Politics gretchen whitmerAbortion Rights in Michigan
Zoe Clark
Zoe Clark is Michigan Radio's Political Director. In this role, Clark guides coverage of the state Capitol, elections, and policy debates.
