Whitmer signs abortion ban repeal; DeSantis visits Michigan

This week Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed a repeal of the 1931 law banning abortion in Michigan. With a stroke of her pen, the unenforceable law was no more. Meanwhile, another Governor, Florida’s Ron DeSantis was in Michigan Thursday. And he sure sounded like he was running for president. Plus, a former Republican state House Speaker pleads guilty to federal bribery charges.

Our guests this week were It’s Just Politics co-host and Senior Capitol Correspondent for the Michigan Political Radio Network Rick Pluta , Michigan Public Radio Network Capitol Reporter Colin Jackson , and Detroit Free Press Politics Reporter Clara Hendrickson .

