Gov. Whitmer signs gun safety bills; House passes “red-flag” legislation

Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed bills this week to require universal background checks for gun purchases and to require firearms be safely stored when they’re not being used. On the same day, the state House passed extreme risk protection order laws, also known as “red flag” laws. On this week’s It’s Just Politics, Rick Pluta , Senior Capitol Correspondent for the Michigan Public Radio Network takes us to the bill signing and we speak with April Zeoli , Associate Professor at the University of Michigan’s Institute for Firearm Injury Prevention, about how ‘red-flag’ laws actually work.

