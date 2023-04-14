© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
IJP-logo.jpg
It's Just Politics

Gov. Whitmer signs gun safety bills; House passes “red-flag” legislation

By Zoe Clark
Published April 14, 2023 at 2:09 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
April 14.png
michigan.gov

Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed bills this week to require universal background checks for gun purchases and to require firearms be safely stored when they’re not being used. On the same day, the state House passed extreme risk protection order laws, also known as “red flag” laws. On this week’s It’s Just Politics, Rick Pluta, Senior Capitol Correspondent for the Michigan Public Radio Network takes us to the bill signing and we speak with April Zeoli, Associate Professor at the University of Michigan’s Institute for Firearm Injury Prevention, about how ‘red-flag’ laws actually work.

___

If you like what you hear on the pod, consider supporting our work.

Tags
It's Just Politics gun safetyred flag gun lawsgretchen whitmerIt's Just Politics
Stay Connected
Zoe Clark
Zoe Clark is Michigan Radio’s Political Director. In this role, Clark guides coverage of the state Capitol, elections, and policy debates.
See stories by Zoe Clark
Latest Episodes
Website donate banner (2).png