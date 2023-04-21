Michigan young voter turnout was highest in the nation… Will it continue?

You probably remember seeing the images of students standing in long lines on election night on the campuses of the University of Michigan and Michigan State. Or maybe you were one of them? Younger voters turned out in droves last November. In fact, a new report says Michigan had the highest youth voter turnout in the nation (out of the 39 states with data) in 2022.

On this week’s It’s Just Politics , we look into what’s behind the increase in those between the ages of 18-29 heading to the polls and discuss what it would mean to see the turnout continue. Our guests are Rick Pluta , Senior Capitol Correspondent of the Michigan Public Radio Network, Clara Hendrickson , politics reporter at the Detroit Free Press, and Dan Netter , reporter for the State News and Capitol News Service.