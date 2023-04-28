Expansion of hate-crime penalties; Whitmer joins Biden presidential reelection as co-chair

A group of Democratic lawmakers announced legislation this week to add more protected classes to Michigan’s hate-crime laws. Democratic Representative Noah Arbit, one of the bill’s sponsors, joins It’s Just Politics. Plus, as President Joe Biden announces his bid for reelection he names Governor Gretchen Whitmer as co-chair of the 2024 campaign. Harbor Strategic’s John Sellek and Grass Roots Midwest’s Adrian Hemond join Michigan Public Radio’s Rick Pluta for the political roundtable.