IJP-logo.jpg
It's Just Politics

Expansion of hate-crime penalties; Whitmer joins Biden presidential reelection as co-chair

By Zoe Clark
Published April 28, 2023 at 3:18 PM EDT
Michigan Rep. Noah Arbit stands at a podium behind a sign that says "michigan hate crime act"
Michigan House Democrats

A group of Democratic lawmakers announced legislation this week to add more protected classes to Michigan’s hate-crime laws. Democratic Representative Noah Arbit, one of the bill’s sponsors, joins It’s Just Politics. Plus, as President Joe Biden announces his bid for reelection he names Governor Gretchen Whitmer as co-chair of the 2024 campaign. Harbor Strategic’s John Sellek and Grass Roots Midwest’s Adrian Hemond join Michigan Public Radio’s Rick Pluta for the political roundtable.

It's Just Politics It's Just Politicsgretchen whitmer
Zoe Clark
Zoe Clark is Michigan Radio’s Political Director. In this role, Clark guides coverage of the state Capitol, elections, and policy debates.
