Michigan would be hit hard by debt-ceiling breach; latest on state budget bills

Negotiations continue over the nation’s debt ceiling. Without an increase by the estimated June 1st so-called ‘x-date’ , the United States would be unable to pay its bills. A new report this week from Moody’s Analytics says Michigan would be one of the hargest hit state’s if the debt ceiling fight continues past June. Adam Kamins, Senior Director at Moody’s Analytics, co-authored the report and he joins It’s Just Politics.

Plus, lawmakers in Lansing spent this week working on the state’s budget. With Democrats in the majority and federal relief dollars still to be spent, spending bills look different than in previous years. Bridge Michigan’s Jonathan Oosting and It’s Just Politics co-host Rick Pluta join the political roundtable to discuss.