Watch live: The 2023 Mackinac Policy Conference with Zoe Clark

Michigan Radio Political Director Zoe Clark, along with One Detroit contributors Nolan Finley and Stephen Henderson, will be bringing you live Detroit Public TV (DPTV) coverage from the Detroit Regional Chamber’s 2023 Mackinac Policy Conference May 30 – June 1, 2023.

You can watch the live feeds below:

Main Stream (Includes all Theatre Keynotes and Main Stage Sessions, Brighton Pavilion Hosted Sessions, and Detroit Public TV anchor desk programming):

Grand Pavilion Sessions (Includes all Hosted Sessions in Grand Pavilion Room)

According to DPTV, "the 2023 Mackinac Policy Conference will focus on 'the Power of &,' which will invite dialogue among speakers and attendees on why Michigan needs an 'and' approach instead of 'either or' policy solutions. The 'and' approach should create a healthy, productive tension among leaders with different points of view. When it comes to Michigan’s greatest issues and opportunities, “the Power of &” brings otherwise polarized sides closer together to provide the needed stimulus for leaders to bring nuanced thinking to problem solving."

Additional coverage can be seen on DPTV and online at onedetroitpbs.org with the One Detroit highlight program broadcast on DPTV, June 1 at 7 pm.