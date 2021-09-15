© 2021 MICHIGAN RADIO
Kids These Days

Kids These Days is a podcast hosted by teens, about teens. This unfiltered look into teenage life, with insights into what we're thinking about, laughing about, and stressing about, comes from Community High School in Ann Arbor and Michigan Radio's Peabody Award-winning podcast team.

Support for Michigan Radio's Kids These Days project comes from the Michigan Health Endowment Fund and The Children's Foundation.

