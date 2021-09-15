Kids These Days
Kids These Days is a podcast hosted by teens, about teens. This unfiltered look into teenage life, with insights into what we're thinking about, laughing about, and stressing about, comes from Community High School in Ann Arbor and Michigan Radio's Peabody Award-winning podcast team.
A lot has happened since the teens at Community High School started working this podcast nearly a year ago.We’re eight months into the COVID outbreak.…
Teens who live in a college town like Ann Arbor can feel a lot of academic pressure to get all As or get into the best school. So how does this quest to…
A heads up before we get started: we do talk about the existence of drugs… and vaping specifically. It may not be suitable for younger listeners. If you…
Let’s talk about teens and phones.Cell phones have always been there throughout their lives.They use them all the time, but may never talk about how they…
A note before we get started: we talk briefly about depression and suicide in this episode. If you or someone you know is experiencing mental health…
Before we get started we want to let you know that we talk about sex in this episode. Just a heads up. A kid sends a text to his parents. The text was…
A note: We talk briefly about depression and suicide in this episode. If you or someone you know is experiencing mental health issues, we have a list of…
A note: In this episode we talk about school lockdown drills, which may not be appropriate for our younger listeners.Gen Z is growing up in a world…
Three weeks after police killed George Floyd, teens have been out on the streets to protest police brutality and systemic racism.Some people may wonder:…
