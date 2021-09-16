Same Same Different
Host Bryce Huffman and his guests explore identity and how to survive “otherness” with our full humanity and sanity intact.
When your buddies tell you “we like you because you’re not like most black people,” should you throw down or lay low? How do you support your transgender kid when their own sibling thinks transgender is a misguided choice? What makes someone an “other,” anyway?
Latest Episodes
What if we could all see the world through a child’s eyes?
I·den·ti·ty /???den(t)?d?/Noun: The fact of being who or what a person or thing is.
Where do you feel like you belong?
When was the first time you decided to flip the script on all the negative stuff you were programmed to believe about yourself?
How do you decide when it’s the right time to say something or stay silent?