same same different podcast logo
Same Same Different
Hosted by Bryce Huffman

Host Bryce Huffman and his guests explore identity and how to survive “otherness” with our full humanity and sanity intact. 

When your buddies tell you “we like you because you’re not like most black people,” should you throw down or lay low? How do you support your transgender kid when their own sibling thinks transgender is a misguided choice? What makes someone an “other,” anyway?

Same Same Different tackles these issues and more over five episodes. Host Bryce Huffman and his guests will explore identity and how to survive “otherness” with our full humanity and sanity intact.

