  • A white pigeon coop in the foreground with three drawings on the wall behind it from artist Rashaun Rucker. The pictures show Black men with pigeons flying from their heads.
    Detroit artist Rashaun Rucker's allegorical pigeons
    Interdisciplinary artist Rashaun Rucker's latest exhibit "Never Free to Rest" explores the unique parallels between the experiences of Black men and the history of the familiar pigeon.
  • To turn acorns into something edible, you've got to crack the shells, pick out the nut meats, weed out the bad ones, dry them and grind them into meal.
    Acorns, acorns everywhere!
    Have you noticed a barrage of projectiles crashing down on your roof this fall? Much to the delight of squirrels, chipmunks and other creatures, 2021 has been a big year for acorns, walnuts and other fruit of Michigan trees. Today, a horticulturist talks about our unexpected bumper crops.
  • UpNorth-Summer-opener-lowres
    Up North with writer Jerry Dennis
    A conversation with Jerry Dennis on his latest book, "Up North in Michigan: A Portrait of Place in Four Seasons."
  • Auto accident survivors
    A Collapsing Home Care Industry
    The implementation of auto insurance reforms this summer is creating major problems for people injured in catastrophic collisions. Providers of at-home care have hit a wall requesting payments that have kept patients alive for years. That's putting the entire industry at risk of collapse.
  • Kent County Board Meeting August 26, 2021
    Threats Over Masking in Kent County
    On today’s Stateside podcast, anger over a school mask mandate in Kent County has led to threats against the head of the health department.
  • Black female nurse wearing face mask sits on hospital floor looking tired and depressed.
    Unvaccinated patients, burnt out hospital staff
    Health care workers are up against a new pandemic challenge: unvaccinated COVID-19 patients who are in denial about their condition or refuse to accept doctors' advice.
  • Wooden structure fills the inside of a room for artist Jessica DeMuro Graves exhibit "Womb Room" in the Womxnhouse Detroit exhibit
    New Womxnhouse art installation
    On today’s episode, we’re talking about contemporary feminism and the making of Womxnhouse Detroit.
  • group of college students wearing face masks
    Breaking down school outbreaks
    We dig into what the state is reporting about the latest spike of COVID-19 cases in public schools and universities—and how to interpret the numbers.
  • JudahSheltonArlyssaHeard
    Back to school, masks or not
    It’s back to school season, and in this era of COVID-19 with the debate over mask mandates, what this looks like depends a lot on where you live. Today, we hear stories of two Michigan families: One family has an unvaccinated seven year old in a school district that is not requiring masks, and the other has a teenager who is vaccinated in a district with a mask mandate.
  • James Craig campaign kickoff protest
    A chaotic campaign kickoff
    Surrounded by angry protesters on Belle Isle, former Detroit Police Chief James Craig announced his run for Michigan governor as a Republican. Today, what the chaotic start of his campaign means for the Governor's race in Michigan.
